Glenn A. (Red) Johnson
Glenn (Red) A. Johnson

Glenn (Red) A. Johnson, 67 passed away at King James Care One in Atlantic Highlands, NJ on August 15, 2020. Glenn's parents were Patricia and Lloyd Johnson of Shrewsbury Township, NJ. Glenn continued to reside in Alfred Vail Homes of Shrewsbury Twps. except for his time serving in the U.S. Air Force at Fort Dyess in Texas. He was employed by Bendix/Allied Signal Corp. and lastly BMW in Eatontown, NJ.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Douglas Johnson. He is survived by his brother Peter Johnson, sister Lynn Austin, nieces, nephews, also grandnephews, and a niece.

He will be remembered for his big heart and kind, sweet soul.

Services will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Armeytown on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
02:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
