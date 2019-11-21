|
Glenn August Heckman
Glenn August Heckman, 77, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home following a short battle with lung cancer. Glenn was born and raised in Jersey City and became a permanent resident of the Jersey Shore after having spent his youth summering in Allenhurst.
After serving in the National Guard, Glenn joined the Hudson County Prosecutor's office as a detective. He retired after 25 years and became an avid golfer. Glenn was a member of the Deal Golf and Country Club, spent his summers on the beach at the Allenhurst Beach Club, and his winters walking the boards.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Jill (Wells) Heckman; his sons, August, Glenn Jr. and his wife, Kristen, Keith and his wife, Amy; six grandchildren: Shannon, Kaitlin, Carly, Tenley, William, and Sebastian; his sister Caroline and her husband Felix Addeo; along with nieces, nephews and many close friends. Glenn is pre-deceased by his father August, mother Gertrude, second mother Rosanna, brothers August and Bernard, and sister Dorie.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday Nov 25, 2019 3:00-7:00 pm at Buckley Funeral Home. 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. Funeral Service 10:30am Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church. 308 First Ave Asbury Park. Interment immediately following Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019