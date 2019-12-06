|
|
|
Glenn Bruden
Milltown - Glenn Bruden died unexpectedly on Dec. 3 at his home in Milltown. He was 54. Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Spotswood. He was a letter carrier for the USPS in Milltown for more than 30 years. He was well known as the mailman who carried treats for the dogs and cats of Milltown. He was quick to help elderly customers, and was protective of the neighborhoods he served.
Bruden was active in the local music scene in New Brunswick, fronting the punk band Destroy All Bands in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a mainstay at The Court Tavern in New Brunswick, where DAB regularly performed.
His band also gigged at City Gardens in Trenton and CBGB's in New York. Destroy All Bands opened for Bad Brains, Flaming Lips and Monster Magnet, among others, and also had a following in Philadelphia, due to gigs at Khyber Pass and the Chestnut Cabaret.
Destroy All Bands played many benefit shows, including fundraisers for WRSU-FM at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, where Bruden's brother Bryan was a longtime DJ.
Glenn Bruden was an avid freshwater fisherman and an accomplished baker, known for cranking out dozens of Christmas cookies for family, friends, and postal customers. He was a lifelong, frustrated Mets fan. He loved animals, especially cats and rabbits, and he doted on his niece, Audrey Cotter Bruden.
Surviving are his father, Stacy E. Bruden I, and his brother Bryan, both of Spotswood; and his brother Stacy and sister-in-law, Kelly-Jane Cotter, and their daughter, Audrey, all of South River. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary "Teddy" Bruden, in 1990.
Arrangements are being handled by Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. A wake will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home. A graveside ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Cranbury Road, South Brunswick.
Members of the New Brunswick music scene will pay tribute to Bruden at a "Punk Trash and Bash," beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ale 'n' Wich, Hamilton Street, New Brunswick.
Memorial donations can be made to New Jersey, via nj.wish.org or 609-371-9474, or to the World Wildlilfe Fund, via worldwildlife.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019