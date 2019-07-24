Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
23 River St.
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
White Ridge Cemetery
246 Wall St.
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Glenn H. Kearney

Tinton Falls - Glenn H. Kearney, 88 of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Friday July 19, 2019 at Majestic Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Red Bank. Glenn served in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1983, he retired from Fort Monmouth after over 29 years of service. Visitation will be 5 pm Friday July 26 until the funeral service at 6 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St., Red Bank. Graveside service will take place Saturday July 27 at 10 am at White Ridge Cemetery, 246 Wall St., Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
