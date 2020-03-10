|
Glenn Richard Smith
Moriarty, NM - Glenn Richard Smith, age 59, loved and cherished husband, son, brother and friend to many, lost his battle with "ALS" on March 4, 2020 when he died peacefully at home.
Glenn was born in Red Bank NJ. He graduated from Middletown High School North in 1979.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father Richard Stanley Smith in 1977.
Survived are his loving wife, Sheila (nee Biron) Smith; her daughters, Shannon and Amanda Crouch of Albuquerque, NM, Krystal and her husband, Dan Blea of Tijeras, NM; mother, Mary L. Smith of Belford; sisters, Bonnie and her husband, John Mullen of Manchester, NJ and Wendy M. Wilson; also many nieces, extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association at alsa.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020