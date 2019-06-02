|
Glenn Robert Gillmann
- - Glenn Robert Gillmann, 62 died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Glenn was born March 15, 1957 to his parents John (Jack) Gillmann and Claire Pender in Point Pleasant Hospital. Glenn was born and raised in Point Pleasant Beach. He was a 1975 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School where he was a proud member of the Garnet Gulls football and track teams. He moved to California for two years where he started his career in heavy construction highway roadwork. Upon returning to Point Pleasant Beach, he met his wife at Kelly's in Neptune. Glenn married Patricia Barrett on May 12, 1984. Glenn worked for TFC Contracting, Stavola Contracting Co and Northeast Remsco Construction before retiring from Local 172. He loved being outside and all creatures big and small.
Glenn was predeceased by his parents Jack Gillmann, Claire Pender, stepfather William Pender and a cousin Chris Orrok. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of Wall; his beloved daughter Alyssa Stephanie Gillmann and her fiancé Christopher Law and his beloved son Gregory Thomas Gillmann and his wife Erin. Glenn is also survived by his favorite cousin Carrie Orrok Gyftakis.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan with a funeral service to begin at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 1 Union Street Suite 303 Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019