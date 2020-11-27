1/
Gloria Ann Petro
Gloria Ann Petro

Gloria Ann Petro, 74, of Holiday City at Berkeley, passed away on November 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Orange, NJ, and resided in Cranbury, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 2007. Gloria was the Executive Director for Chelsea Assisted Living in Toms River.

Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony Petro-Pittaro in 2011. She is survived by two sons: Salvatore and wife Jennifer of Hamilton, NJ, and Angelo and wife Evelyn of Philadelphia, PA; and two daughters: Michelle Brugnoli and husband Brian Pyle of Brick, and Jennifer Petro of Toms River. Gloria is also survived by her brother Richard Smith of Florham Park, her sister Lorretta Kaes of Forked River, and six grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, Robbie, Sofia, Gabriella and Angelo.

Cremation was private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 AM. Burial of Cremains will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: The Beauty Foundation, 788 Shrewsbury Avenue, #2197, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
