Brick - Gloria Ann Rossi, age 74 of Brick Township died Tuesday September 10th, 2019 at home in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born in West Orange, lived in Orange before moving to Brick in 1968. She was a self-employed accountant who owned G & C Public Accounting Firm with her husband, Cosmo in Brick. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Brick. Gloria loved vacationing with her family. They spent over 25 years of those vacations in Aruba. She was a fantastic cook who loved to shop, enjoyed chocolate and reading. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family immensely. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Cosmo in 2013. Surviving are 3 daughters. Debbi Rossi-Kuhn and her husband, John of Howell. Donna Rossi of Neptune and Diane Hart and her husband, Randy of Brick. She is also survived by her brother, Lawrence Bellack of West Caldwell and 7 grandchildren. Jeremy, Alyse, Andrew, Mika, Emily, Jaclyn and Alyssa. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home - 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. Funeral Services will be offered on Saturday, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019