Gloria Ann Stevens McBride
Gloria Ann Stevens McBride passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. She was 97 years old. Gloria was born and raised in Jersey City. In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles J. McBride. After living in Portland Oregon for several years the couple came back East to the Jersey Shore, ultimately settling in Avon by the Sea. Gloria was a stay home mom, and eventually became the coveted caregiver for many area children in her home. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, especially her Thursday nights at Kelly's, and her Sunday afternoons at the Norwood Inn. She loved playing tennis and sitting on the front porch with her friends. Gloria selflessly cared for her beloved grandchildren, Brian and Ainsley. She adored all of her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Charles McBride and her sisters Marjorie Tedeschi, June Gibbons, and Dolores Dunn. She is survived by her daughter Susan McBride Keating of Avon and her husband Brian, her son Charles McBride of Neptune and his wife Marianne, her grandchildren Brian Keating Jr. and his wife Maura and Ainsley Grace Keating and her fiancé Daniel O'Malley, and her precious great-grandsons, Beau McBride Keating and Samuel Wynn Keating, her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home 801 D St., Belmar, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth's Church, Avon. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Joseph Mannion for his tireless care and the staff and team at Meridian Hospice Jersey Shore University Medical Center. In lieu of flowers donations in Gloria's name to the Avon First Aid Squad, PO Box 3 Avon, NJ 07717, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019