Gloria Anne Price
Red Bank - Gloria Anne Price, 89, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully with her family on October 3, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ to the late John and Marguerite (Garant) Knauf. Gloria received her Bachelor's degree from St. Elizabeth University where she was proud to be a part of the Alumni Association. In 1957, she married Carl Raymond Price whom she met when they worked together at P. Ballantine & Sons, brewers in Newark. After raising her family, she worked at the Fair Haven Library as a director. She enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and was a devoted parishioner of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft where she sang in the choir.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl Price in 2019, her daughter Catherine Price Scully in 2013 and her siblings, Mary Lou Reilly and Rita Knauf both in 2020. Surviving are her loving children, John (Patricia), Mary (Daniel), Kevin (Elaine), Edward (Francine), Peter (Chad), Paul (Mary Ellen), Rita (David), and Suzanne (Jon), her 14 grandchildren and her 4 great grandchildren. A very special thank you to the amazing staff at Grace Healthcare.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Lincroft on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Gloria's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/newjerseymetro/
