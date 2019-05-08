|
Gloria Cappadona
Bayville - Gloria M. Cappadona, age 91, of Bayville died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was a resident of the Toms River area since 1945.
Gloria was a Teacher's Aid for the Berkeley Twsp. Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed walking, exercising, traveling, and visits to Atlantic City.
She is survived by her children, Bruce A. Hartman of FL, Debra Teeple of Bayville, Terry Cappadona and his wife Robbin of Tuckerton, and Wayne Cappadona and his wife Kim of Toms River; her grandchildren, Shawn Hartman, Chris, Steven and Michael Teeple, Wayne II, Alexandra, Olivia, and Vincent Cappadona; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Harry Schultz of Whiting.
Cremation was private under the direction of Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River. A memorial gathering and service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019