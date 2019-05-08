Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Cappadona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Cappadona


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Cappadona Obituary
Gloria Cappadona

Bayville - Gloria M. Cappadona, age 91, of Bayville died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was a resident of the Toms River area since 1945.

Gloria was a Teacher's Aid for the Berkeley Twsp. Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed walking, exercising, traveling, and visits to Atlantic City.

She is survived by her children, Bruce A. Hartman of FL, Debra Teeple of Bayville, Terry Cappadona and his wife Robbin of Tuckerton, and Wayne Cappadona and his wife Kim of Toms River; her grandchildren, Shawn Hartman, Chris, Steven and Michael Teeple, Wayne II, Alexandra, Olivia, and Vincent Cappadona; 13 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Harry Schultz of Whiting.

Cremation was private under the direction of Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River. A memorial gathering and service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now