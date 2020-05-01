Gloria Capriglione Heiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Capriglione Heiss

Brick - Gloria Capriglione Heiss (nee Rossi) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020. Gloria was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, one of three children born to Frances and Giovanni Rossi, Italian immigrants. Gloria attended Barringer High School and worked for Lionel Train Corporation and then for many years as a school crossing guard in Irvington, NJ where she and he husband Salvatore raised their three children.

Gloria leaves behind children Christine and son in law Fulvio Falconi, Gloria Correia, and Pasquale "Pat" and daughter in law Tonya Capriglione, also a step-daughter Kathy Heiss; her eight loving grandchildren are, Nicole Shubert (Joseph), Joseph Falconi (Megan) Danielle Harkins (Robert), Pat Correia (Mandy), Daryl Correia, Christina Correia, Lauren Capriglione, and Salvatore "Tore" Capriglione. Also her adoring fourteen great-grandchildren, Rocco & Giada, Anthony & Luca, Blake & Grace, Taliyah & Kingston, Warren, Preston, Emmet & Jerry, Arianna & Aiden; her God daughter Joanne Prospero; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria loved her family, cooking Italian food, reading newspapers, Frank Sinatra, the New York Yankees, and especially Joltin' Joe DiMaggio. Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Ursula Marchase, her son in law, Louis Correia, and her second husband, Fred Heiss.

Gloria's bright smile, kind heart and sweetness will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.

A memorial service in her honor will held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org

For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved