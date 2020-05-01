Gloria Capriglione Heiss
Brick - Gloria Capriglione Heiss (nee Rossi) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020. Gloria was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, one of three children born to Frances and Giovanni Rossi, Italian immigrants. Gloria attended Barringer High School and worked for Lionel Train Corporation and then for many years as a school crossing guard in Irvington, NJ where she and he husband Salvatore raised their three children.
Gloria leaves behind children Christine and son in law Fulvio Falconi, Gloria Correia, and Pasquale "Pat" and daughter in law Tonya Capriglione, also a step-daughter Kathy Heiss; her eight loving grandchildren are, Nicole Shubert (Joseph), Joseph Falconi (Megan) Danielle Harkins (Robert), Pat Correia (Mandy), Daryl Correia, Christina Correia, Lauren Capriglione, and Salvatore "Tore" Capriglione. Also her adoring fourteen great-grandchildren, Rocco & Giada, Anthony & Luca, Blake & Grace, Taliyah & Kingston, Warren, Preston, Emmet & Jerry, Arianna & Aiden; her God daughter Joanne Prospero; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria loved her family, cooking Italian food, reading newspapers, Frank Sinatra, the New York Yankees, and especially Joltin' Joe DiMaggio. Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Ursula Marchase, her son in law, Louis Correia, and her second husband, Fred Heiss.
Gloria's bright smile, kind heart and sweetness will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.
A memorial service in her honor will held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.