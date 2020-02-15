Services
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
(973) 635-2428
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
Gloria Carol O'Neill


1927 - 2020
Gloria Carol O'Neill Obituary
Gloria Carol O'Neill

Toms River - Gloria Carol O'Neill, 93, of Toms River and formerly of Chatham, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Gloria was born on January 2, 1927 in New York City, New York. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. and Johanna (nee Brandes) Goehmann. Gloria was proud of her German heritage and loved cooking her favorite German foods.

She was a 1945 graduate of Chatham High School and attended Berlitz School of Languages. Gloria married her high school sweetheart Jere W. O'Neill on June 25, 1949.

She worked at the College of Saint Elizabeth as an assistant librarian and as a transcriber at Summit Medical Group and Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals.

Gloria was a devoted caretaker to her parents and a wonderful homemaker. In her spare time, she loved gardening and enjoyed sheltie dogs. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manchester and The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Stanhope, NJ.

Gloria was predeceased by her dear husband of 70 years, Jere W. O'Neill and was the loved mother of Carol Jere Tharp (Charles). She was the adored grandmother of Brittany O'Neill (Marc) and Adam Tharp (Kim).

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 pm in the funeral home. An interment will follow at Fair Mount Cemetery, Chatham, NJ. For more information or to send the family a condolence please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
