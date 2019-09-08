Resources
Homosassa, FL - Gloria Dapolito passed away peacefully on Sunday August 25 in Homosassa Florida. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and resided in Toms River for many years. Gloria was preceded in death by her mother Lavina Richardson, and father August Dapolito, and her brothers James and August. She was survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rory and Michael Breslin, and her grandchildren Jamie, Christopher, Ryan and Matthew Breslin, Casey and Teddi Douglas, and Dylan Nugent. She was also survived by her niece Maria Mellington and family and her nephews John, Mark, James and Joseph Dapolito. She loved to travel, visit AC and spend time with her grandchildren; she will be missed by all.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
