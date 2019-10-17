|
|
Gloria DeCotis
West Long Branch - Gloria DeCotis, age 96 of West Long Branch died peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Jersey City, she had lived in West Long Branch since 1955. Gloria was a parishioner of St. Jerome Church of the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in West Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony DeCotis in 2011. Surviving are two sons, Dr. Anthony DeCotis and his wife Rosemary and Michael DeCotis; two daughters, Donna Blake and Rosemary Cooperstein; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 3 - 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday with the time to be announced. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jerome Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuner alhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019