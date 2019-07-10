Resources
Gloria E. Haraz

Gloria E. Haraz Obituary
Gloria E. Haraz

Boulder City, NV - Gloria E. Haraz, nee Griffiths, 92 of Boulder City, NV died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Homestead at Boulder City. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Gloria lived in Jamesburg and Freehold before moving to Nevada 21 years ago. Gloria was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Freehold and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Henderson, NV. She was a member of the St. Rose Senior Club, she enjoyed playing bingo and watching Jeopardy along with spending time with her family and friends.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Frank Haraz, and sisters: Barbara Willis, Edna Provost, and Joyce Day. Surviving are her son, John Haraz and her daughter, Diana DiSalvio. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Ashley Cohen.

Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Gloria E. Haraz to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
