|
|
Gloria Imbriani
Bound Brook - Gloria Imbriani, 91, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset, in Somerville. Born in Nashua NH, she was the daughter of Frank and Florida (Lucier) Rubito. Gloria moved to Bound Brook as a young girl. She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School and worked for the district as the truant officer for 37 years, retiring in 2007.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Joseph and daughter Paulette Tarica, both in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Imbriani of Somerset; Tina Dugan of Point Pleasant; and Cynthia Romano and her husband, David of Green Brook; her son-in-law, Jerry Tarica of Middlesex; grandchildren Cari and Gabriel Tarica, Amy Lewis, Erin Byrnes, Nicolas Romano, Jillian Petracco and Taylor Kennedy; her great grandchildren Riley, Addison and Skylar Lewis, Booker and Birdie Tarica, Alexander McDowell, Michael Byrnes and Colton Petracco.
Gathering with the family will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.
Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019