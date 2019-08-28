Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Imbriani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Imbriani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Imbriani Obituary
Gloria Imbriani

Bound Brook - Gloria Imbriani, 91, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset, in Somerville. Born in Nashua NH, she was the daughter of Frank and Florida (Lucier) Rubito. Gloria moved to Bound Brook as a young girl. She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School and worked for the district as the truant officer for 37 years, retiring in 2007.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband Joseph and daughter Paulette Tarica, both in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Imbriani of Somerset; Tina Dugan of Point Pleasant; and Cynthia Romano and her husband, David of Green Brook; her son-in-law, Jerry Tarica of Middlesex; grandchildren Cari and Gabriel Tarica, Amy Lewis, Erin Byrnes, Nicolas Romano, Jillian Petracco and Taylor Kennedy; her great grandchildren Riley, Addison and Skylar Lewis, Booker and Birdie Tarica, Alexander McDowell, Michael Byrnes and Colton Petracco.

Gathering with the family will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.

Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now