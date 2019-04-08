|
Gloria J. (nee Colucci) Barbieri
Wall Township -
Gloria J. (nee Colucci) Barbieri, 91 of Wall Township passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in West New York, on May 30, 1927, she had resided in Palisades Park, and then in Forked River for 25 years before moving to Wall Township in 2017. Gloria's life was devoted to the care of her loving family. She was a great dancer and enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Tino L. Barbieri in 2004, and her parents Nicholas and Jennie (nee Palmeri) Barbieri.
Surviving are her sons and their spouses, Richard Louis Barbieri and Karen of Cedar Grove, Dr. Dennis Barbieri and Deborah of Park Ridge, and Louis Barbieri and Annamarie of Wall Township, brothers, Nicholas Colucci of South Plainfield and Robert Colucci of Virginia, grandchildren, Laura Barbieri and David Wasserman, Christopher and Michael Barbieri, Raquel and Dave Simoneau, Colette Barbieri, Alyssa DeRonda, and Justin Barbieri, and great grandson, Cole Wasserman.
Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, located on 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Road in Wall Township, and Interment in the NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Gloria to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Thursday.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019