Gloria Jean Fazio
1944 - 2020
Gloria Jean Fazio

Oceanport - Gloria Jean Fazio passed away on August 14, 2020. Born on September 21, 1944, raised in Passaic, NJ, beloved daughter of the late Frank Capra and Cesira Salmaggi.

After marrying the love of her life, Dominic, they relocated to the Jersey Shore, settling in Asbury Park, NJ to raise their family.

Gloria lit up every room she walked into with her infectious smile and embraced all with warm hugs and kisses. She was a neighborhood Mom with a watchful eye and welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. There was always a seat at her table, an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on. Her words of wisdom resonated with many. She was very spiritual and relied heavily on her faith and prayers.

Gloria loved animals, the beach in her younger days and singing to her pets and grandchildren, specifically "You Are My Sunshine". Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Gloria's children and grandchildren were the light of her life, made her heart beat strong and were her true pride and joy. She considered her family her greatest accomplishment in life and leaves behind beautiful memories.

Gloria is survived by loving family Dominic Fazio, sister Maria Palazzone, daughter Lisa Bruno (Jim Bruno), daughter Dina Fazio, son Jason Fazio & daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren, Gia Holly-Hill (Tori), Christy, Nicholas, Michael, Nate and Carla, great-grandchildren, Julia and Carson, lifelong friend (sister) Dolores Valente, loving dog Fredo, loving birds, Santino and Sofia and many, many loving family members, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Angelo Chinnici and his caring staff.

Visitation 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian burial Thursday 10:30 AM Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. 1201 Asbury Ave. Asbury Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the The Burn Center Foundation at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, http://www.njburncenter.com. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
We are so sorry about Gloria ❤ so many beautiful memories of her with our family ❤ she will fly like a angel in the house of our lord ❤ always love the Boffalo family ❤
Ed and Denise Boffalo
Family
August 16, 2020
So very sorry. I have amazing memories of our families together while growing up.
Sheri DiBiano
August 16, 2020
Gloria was on of my neighborhood mom's. She always had such a positive attitude. She will certainly be missed. Gloria, I know you are in God's good hands.
Garrett Giberson
Friend
