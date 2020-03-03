|
Gloria Margaret Warsh Sutts
Fredericksburg, VA - Gloria Margaret Warsh Sutts, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully at Poet's Walk of Fredericksburg on February 29, 2020 from age-related complications.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1931. Gloria graduated from South Division High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked for a short while, before deciding to join the Air Force, which allowed her to attend the University of Arizona. Gloria then transferred to South Carolina, followed by a transfer to Langley Air Force Base. It was there that she met and married her husband, Jerry. Gloria left the Air Force as a sergeant and continued with a civil service career that was interrupted on occasion to move with Jerry on his Air Force transfers. Together they lived in seven states and two countries over the years. Gloria retired from civil service in 1993, and they moved to the home they built on Lake Anna, Va.
Gloria enjoyed living at Lake Anna and all the friends they made over the years living there. She was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church of Louisa, the Belmont Club of Woman and Company 9 of the Spotsylvania Belmont Fire Auxiliary. Gloria and Jerry enjoyed cruises, and visiting with friends and relatives around the country. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald "Jerry" Sutts, originally of Bradley Beach, NJ, now residing in Fredericksburg, Va. They were married on Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va. on July 26, 1952 and enjoyed 67 years together.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kenneth D. Sutts, and his wife, Jean, and Gregory W. Sutts; her grandchildren, Kenneth Sutts, Stephanie Roadcap, Amanda Shepard, and her husband, Dylan, Mary and Russell Sutts, two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Reagen Shepard, and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Gustive Warsh, her mother, Helen Kaminski Warsh, her sisters, Dorothy Burany, Beneathea Poe, LaVerne Dawurske, Virginia Scudder and Connie Warden, and her brother, Donald Warsh.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg.
A memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Hwy, Mineral.
Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to the , 2217 Princess Anne Street #106-1F, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401.
Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020