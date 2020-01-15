|
Gloria May Stamato
Long Branch - Gloria May Stamato, 82, of Long Branch passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Brandywine Living at The Sycamore, Shrewsbury, NJ. Born in Binghamton, NY she has lived most of life in the shore area.
She attended Douglas College and graduated from Monmouth University. Throughout her career as a musician she enjoyed her time as a music teacher at both Marlboro and Long Branch High Schools, being a music director at the Lutheran Memorial Church, Tinton Falls, teaching piano and serving as a choir director. Gloria was a communicant at Holy Trinity RC Church and lastly St. Michael's RC Church, both in Long Branch. She will be remembered for being a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years Anthony J. Stamato in 2010 and her parents Frank and Antoinette Cavallaro.
She is survived by her devoted daughters: Juliana Stamato and significant other Wayne, Marie Tallard and husband Steven, Vicki Marcsisin and husband John, Camie Corrado and husband John and Gloria Hockenberry and husband Dean; Grandchildren: Casey, Molly, Jennifer, Kimberly, Katelyn, Samantha, Allison, John Anthony, Brittany, Christen, Kelly, Colleen, Andrew and Anthony Joseph; great grandchildren: Isabella, Emily, Warren, Carter, Elliott and Luke, brother, Anthony Cavallaro and a sister in law Nancy Cavallaro.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Gloria may be made to the Gloria Stamato Memorial Music Scholarship, Office of Guidance & Operations, FRHSD, 11 Pine St.,
Englishtown, NJ 07726. Please make checks payable to FRHSD Scholarship Fund and put the name of the scholarship in the memo.
Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Michael's RC Church, West End on Friday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020