Gloria Palihnich Farrell, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020. Gloria's life was one filled with celebration, love, and family.



Born in Weehawken New Jersey, Gloria grew up in West Orange, NJ, where she met the love of her life, John J (Jack) Farrell. They raised a family in Millburn, NJ, traveled the world, celebrated life and remained happily married for 50 years until Jack's passing in 2002.



New York City was always a part of Gloria's life. From traveling in to see a young Frank Sinatra perform, to her time as a secretary at Fred Astaire's Manhattan studio, the museums, the theaters and the energetic pulse of the city were a lifelong attraction.



Gloria's passion for the arts led her to develop her own talents as an artist. Her works still hang today in the homes of her adoring family. She danced her way through life with an artist's eye. She had a gracefulness that reflected the beauty within.



Gloria is predeceased by her husband John J. Farrell, her infant son Matthew Farrell, her parents Nicholas and Lucille Palihnich and sister Lucille (Pat) Barnes. She leaves with love her children John J. Farrell (Gina), Kathleen Dayton (Harry), Julie Jackson (Doug), and Nicholas Farrell (Nora); her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Christine Cowles (Symon) and her brother Nicholas Palihnich (Diane). She was also blessed with forty-seven nieces and nephews.



Heartfelt thanks go out to the personnel at Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury, who created a loving home for Gloria for many years!



Memorial contributions may be made to: Visual Arts Center of NJ and the National Museum of Women in the Arts. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.









