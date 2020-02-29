Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
1926 - 2020
Gloria Peterson Obituary
Gloria Peterson

Ocean Township - Gloria Peterson, 93, of Ocean Township, New Jersey passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1926, she was the daughter of the late Mary Leff and William Aloysius Morrison. Gloria graduated from Irvington High School. She met the love of her life, Frank Charles Peterson, at the roller skating rink in Newark, NJ. After Frank came back from serving in the Marines during WWII, the couple married and started a family right away, raising three daughters. They settled in Roselle, and later Eatontown, until finally moving to Ocean Township. Gloria was an avid reader, especially mysteries, enjoyed golfing with the Ladies' 9-Holers at the Fort Monmouth Officer's Club, was a wonderful homemaker, and loved shopping at Marshall's and TJ Maxx! She will be missed by all of those who loved her.

Gloria is survived by her daughters Cathe Hahn, Melinda Allen, Krista Stratton and her husband Jeff - as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 7,2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm . A funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. All other services will be private. For online condolences, directions please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
