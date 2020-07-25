1/
Gloria Petrone
Gloria Petrone

Lakewood - Gloria Petrone 95 years old of Lakewood passed away July 23, 2020. Gloria was born in New York City and worked for the New York City Board of Education, teaching kindergarten to 6 grades. After retiring Gloria moved to Leisure Village in Lakewood and was active in the Italian American Club, Line Dancing, Arts Club, The Pine Cone and Garden Club where she also served as president. Gloria also was a member of the Kimball Medical Center Auxiliary where she served as Vice President.

She was predeceased by her husband Pasquale Petrone and sister Margaret Leonetti.

Surviving are her son Frank and his wife Terri, Daughter Donna Ahmar and her husband Tony and her 4 cherished grandchildren Nicole, Patrick, Anthony and Philip. Visiting will be Tuesday 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:30pm to 8:30pm. at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 9:15am, at St. Luke RC Church, arrive at the funeral home 8:15am. Interment will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
St. Luke RC Church
