Gloria Sadoff Landy
Rumson - Gloria Sadoff Landy, age 86, of Rumson, New Jersey passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born in New York City on August 12, 1933 the oldest of two children to Samuel and Eva Sadoff.
While most of her family members in Europe died during the Holocaust, Gloria's parents worked hard to help survivors build new lives here in America. Gloria and her brother Leon grew up as active members of the Old Broadway Synagogue in Harlem, New York. She married Eugene Landy in 1957 and worked as a paralegal supporting him while he attended Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut. Eugene and Gloria raised three sons, Samuel, Michael, and Richard Landy. Gloria devoted her life to Jewish causes and the State of Israel and worked tirelessly in these efforts. Gloria was the first woman President of Congregation B'nai Israel in Rumson, New Jersey and remained very involved in all aspects of the synagogue, most particularly youth education, throughout her life. She worked for many years at the United Nation's headquarters in New York City as a leader in the Jewish NGO Caucus. In 2014, she was elected Secretary of the World Jewish Congress where she served with great pride and distinction. Her strong voice of solidarity with the Jewish community and the Jewish State was always loud and clear in the public square and in the diplomatic arena. Gloria was also a gifted poet and served as the President of the New Jersey Poetry Society for several years. She was a voracious reader and writer and had great admiration for the works of William Shakespeare, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Elie Wiesel who she was proud to call her friend. Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Eva Sadoff and grandson Avrohom Landy, she is survived by her husband of 67 years; Eugene Landy, her brother; Leon Sadoff, her sons (and daughter-in laws); Samuel Landy (Laurie), Michael Landy (Tassana), Richard Landy (Tzipporah), her ten grandchildren; Jeremy Landy, Monica Landy, Harry Landy, Aaron Landy, Daniel Landy, Chaim Landy, Abigail Landy, Ahuva Landy, Shira Landy, Moshe Landy, her great grandson; Betzalel Ference and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donations can be directed in memory to: World Jewish Congress, https://support.worldjewishcongress.org/
