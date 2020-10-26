Gloria V. Hennessey
Shrewsbury - Gloria V. Hennessey, 95, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020. Gloria was born January 17, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Lakewood, New Jersey, and moved to Long Branch following her marriage to Daniel I. Hennessey, Jr. They later settled in Monmouth Beach where they raised 5 children. After her husband's passing, Gloria lived in Oceanport for 20 years before moving last year to Brandywine Living in Shrewsbury.
Gloria was a devout follower of Christ, who freely shared her faith in both word and deed. She served faithfully in a Nursing Home visitation ministry for 25 years, conducting weekly services and visiting nursing home residents throughout the area. As a member of the Asbury Methodist Church in North Long Branch for more than 70 years, she sang in the choir and served as Sunday School superintendent and Treasurer. In recent years she attended the Shrewsbury Assembly of God. She served as a Matron of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Monmouth Beach Ladies Auxiliary.
Mom often stated that "all she ever wanted was a large family" and she was selfless in that role. She will be remembered as a diligent worker, hospitable...preparing family meals, creating elaborate Halloween costumes, school projects, sewing, singing, writing poems, and living out her faith as an example to us.
A continuous learner, Gloria was an avid reader who also spent many happy hours enjoying puzzles of all kinds. She kept a beautiful flower garden and was a member of the local Garden Club.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband Daniel, her sisters Georgianna Freely and Joan Waleramger, her daughter Margaret (Penny) Siciliano and grandson Matthew Collins. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Margaret's husband Gavin Siciliano, Deborah and Kenneth Walsh, Katie and Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Daniel and Laura Hennessey, and Thomas and Gillaine Hennessey, as well as 24 grandchildren & spouses, and 32 great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of her life will be held by the family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
