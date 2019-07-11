Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Gloria V. Thorne

Gloria V. Thorne

Hazlet - Thorne, Gloria V. 96, of Hazlet past peacefully at home Monday July 8, 2019. Gloria leaves behind her son Jeffery & Linda Thorne of Oakhurst. Daughter Debra & Gary Randolph of Hazlet. Grandsons Scott & Jillian Randolph of Hazlet & Michael Thorne of Oakhurst. 2 Great Grandchildren Cali & Dylan of Hazlet.

Friends and family will be received Thursday from 5-8pm at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 10:30am at the funeral home, with an Interment to follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet. For information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
