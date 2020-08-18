Gloria Vidal Wolf
Forked River - Gloria Vidal Wolf of Forked River, died peacefully at her home, on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was 79.
Born in Jersey City, she grew up in Kearny and moved to Toms River in the 1960's. She moved to Forked River in 1984.
Gloria graduated from Kearny High School. She held many secretarial jobs through the years and retired as the Principal's Secretary at Waretown Elementary School. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, laughter and her love of dancing.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Wolf. Surviving are two sons, Otto Decker (Irma) and Robert Decker (Angélique); one daughter, Kathleen Schlude (Richard); one step-son, Timothy Wolf (Donna) and a step-daughter, Theresa Wolf; one brother, Anthony Vidal and one sister, Roberta Lone. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to her beloved church of 27 years: Village Lutheran Church, 701 Western Blvd., Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734, Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com
