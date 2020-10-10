1/1
Gloria Walsh
{ "" }
Gloria Walsh

Lakewood - Gloria M. Walsh, 90, of Lakewood, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born in Jersey City, where she lived for many years until moving to Toms River in 1987, then to Lakewood in 2013. Gloria was a homemaker, who enjoyed doing everything with her family including bowling, playing cards, watching her favorite soap opera and the NY Yankees.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard F., her daughter Janet Bizub, her parents Anthony and Caroline Torio, her sisters Annette Laino, Carol Fernandez and Marylyn Smith.

Gloria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Dr. Anthony Gambrino, her loving grandchildren, Kristen Brent ( James ), Lauren Moore ( Jonathan ), and Kevin Gambrino ( Jessica ), her loving great grandchildren, Molly, Hayden, Caroline, Nathan and Luke, and her son-in-law George Bizub.

Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, 4:00-8:00PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:00AM at Saint Dominic Church, Old Squan Road, Brick. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St Jude Children's Hospital would be greatly appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Dominic Church
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
