Gomer David (Bud) Horne
Gomer (Bud) David Horne

Gomer (Bud) David Horne, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2020. He graduated from Penn State University with an Engineering degree, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and received his MBA from Monmouth University. Gomer started his Naval Engineering career at the Philadelphia Naval Base where he was transferred with his unit to the Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Station, he was a long-time resident of Toms River.

Gomer was born on February 2, 1939 in Ringtown, PA, the son of David and Mary Marguerite Stauffer Horne. He is predeceased by both parents, his brothers and sisters, Reber Horne, David Horne, Marian Horne McLaughlin, Harold Horne, Helen Horne Roulin and Verda Horne Knecht. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alyce L. Horne, his God-Daughter Tara L. Guld-Fodor and his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Gomer loved watching sports, he especially loved his Nittany Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Philly's, along with watching football and baseball, he loved playing golf and was an avid bridge player.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 3rd from 4 to 6 pm., at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. A Committal Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at St. John's Memorial Park, Ringtown, PA.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
