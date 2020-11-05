Gonzalo Joseph Atiles, Jr.
Jackson - Gonzalo Joseph Atiles Jr., 61, of Jackson, NJ entered the gates of Heaven on November 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick after a month long illness caused by complications from Covid. He was born on December 22, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY to Matilde and Gonzalo Atiles Sr. To summarize his life in a single page barely scratches the surface of the beauty in the legacy he leaves behind. Since 1999 he worked as a clinical analyst for Epic Security Team at Hackensack Meridian Health System. Additionally, he has served as the Pastor of Agape Bible Church for the past 13 years as well as the Spanish Pastor at First Baptist Church in Asbury Park more recently. He discovered his heart for ministry on a missions trip to Nicaragua and continued with the Spanish community of downtown Lakewood. Street preaching, a soup kitchen and clothing drive grew into Spanish and English services on Sundays, which lasted in different forms and locations until the time of his illness. Agape Bible Church also sponsors Agape Faithworks Homeschool Co-op, Agape Arts Center, and American Heritage Girls Troop NJ0001. Joseph continued to pour into the lives of everyone around him, including his days as a basketball coach and karate instructor for the homeschool community and the arts center. He also served as the Chaplain of the Lakewood Blueclaws for 4 years, sharing with them both his love for baseball and more importantly his love for his Savior. He genuinely cared about people and was able to carry on countless meaningful conversations about his favorite subjects: his family, baseball, karate, music, and Jesus Christ. His heart for Jesus touched everyone he met and we know he is safely in the presence of his Lord; we eagerly await the day when we see him again. Joseph is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christina and their seven children: Elena (22), Miranda (20), Sofia (18), Kayla (16), Daniel (14), Leora (13), and Joshua (9). Also survived by his father Gonzalo and his sister Cheryl, mother-in-law Barbara Alred, brother-in-law Doyle Shiver and his wife Laura; nieces Crystal (Derek) O'Neill, Kimberly, Alexis, Madison and Abby; and his 2 grand-nieces and 3 grand-nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother, Matilde.
A memorial service will take place at Calvary Chapel, Old Bridge, NJ on Sunday, November 8th at 2pm followed by the visitation at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune on Sunday, November 8th from 6pm-9pm. The burial on Monday, November 9th will take place at 2pm at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan.
Memorial donations can be made to the Multiple Systemic Infectious Disease Syndrome (MSIDS) Research Foundation, an organization on the forefront of research and development for cures and treatments for patients with chronic Lyme disease and co-infections such as Covid. Additional information can be found at www..msidsfoundation.com
and donations can be made via PayPal or check made payable to MSIDS mailed to Emily Fairbairn at 10 Orinda View Road, Orinda, CA 94563.
Tina wishes to thank the caring staff at Ocean County Medical Center for everything they did for Joseph, US Representative Chris Smith for helping her advocate for him, and the friends and strangers who have prayed for her family and blessed them in tangible ways over the past month.
Be encouraged by Joseph's favorite scripture- "So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God" 1 Corinthians 10:31