Gonzalo Lopez Duarte
Neptune City - Gonzalo Lopez Duarte, 64, passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in 1956 in the town of Los Reyes in Michoacan, Mexico, Gonzalo immigrated to the United States in 1977 to pursue his dreams. He was a resident of Neptune City for over 40 years.
After losing his father at age 11, Gonzalo entered the workforce to help support his family. At this young age Gonzalo developed a strong work ethic that would carry him for the rest of his life. This dedication to family would lead him to travel to United States where he would begin his career in the restaurant industry. In his early years he would rise to the top chef positions in local restaurants such as Evelyn's Seafood in Belmar, and Maria's Italian Restaurant in Manasquan where he worked for many years while raising a family and fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning his own restaurant, Jose's Mexican Food in Spring Lake Heights.
Gonzalo will be sorely missed by the many people he knew and fed in his successful career. A true trailblazer, he was an inspiration to those that knew him and could always be counted on for sage, worldly advice and would gladly help anyone in need.
A lifelong boxing fan, Gonzalo was known to have viewing parties where he would generously feed and entertain people, even those he just met. He truly was the life of the party and will be remembered for his many catchphrases and charisma. In February 1981, he married his amor, his wife Lumy and remained happily married for 39 years. Together with the help of a hardworking and dedicated staff which included family members, they built Jose's Mexican Food into an award winning and successful family owned restaurant.
Gonzalo is survived by his wife Lumy, his mother Cecilia, sisters Teresa Lopez, Carmen Lopez, and Guadalupe Lopez, brothers Antonio Lopez, Jorge Lopez, and Jose Lopez, sons: Evan Tomassini and his wife Candida Tomassini, his granddaughter Isabella; Danny Lopez and his granddaughter Gianna; Jose Lopez; Antonio Lopez and his wife Jessica Lopez. He also leaves behind his beloved Pomeranian Pancho.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday October 28 from 5pm to 8pm and Thursday October 29 from 8am to 10am at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Avenue Neptune followed by a 10:30am Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2nd Avenue Asbury Park. Interment will follow the Mass at Mt.Ca
lvary Cemetary on Route 66, Neptune.
Please be respectful of others attending the services at funeral home as well as the church by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.