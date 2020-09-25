1/
Gordon B. DeWorth
Gordon B. DeWorth

Barnegat - Gordon B. DeWorth, 90, Barnegat, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. Gordon was born in Yardville and resided his whole life in Barnegat. He was a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran who served overseas for 4 years and a life member of the Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed his friends and family. Most knew him around town as a social guy who enjoyed his cup of coffee in the morning at the bay and was always looking out for his community. He owned and operated DeWorth Trucking and his other family business DeWorth Disposal.

Mr. DeWorth was predeceased by his son, Robert and granddaughters, Jennifer and April. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey DeWorth, his daughter Dana DeWorth, granddaughter Jessica DeWorth and her husband Ron Riccitelli, Jr., great-grandson Ronald Riccitelli, III, great-granddaughter Jennifer Renee Bott, son-in-law Robert Gaskill and great great-granddaughter, April Jean Copeland.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:30 pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005. Cremation was private.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
27
Service
02:30 PM
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 698-4281
