Grace A. Matyas
Barnegat - Grace A. Matyas, 90, of Barnegat, passed away on May 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Union City, NJ, she lived in Middletown for over 30 years before moving to Barnegat in 2003. Grace retired from Prudential Insurance Co. in Holmdel in 1991. She loved gardening and going to the beach, especially Stone Harbor. Grace enjoyed travelling and shared many good times with her friends in Sarasota, FL.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Larkin, her brother John Larkin Jr., her husband of 51 years Frank J. Matyas and grandson Matthew J. Matyas. Surviving are her four children, Kenneth Matyas and his wife Debbie, Richard Matyas and his wife Susan, Raymond Matyas and Carol Matyas; her sister Eileen Larkin; three grandchildren, Jennifer Curry and her husband Scott, Christopher Matyas and Thomas Matyas; and 2 great grandsons Ryan and Mathew Curry.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Road, Bayville, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southern Ocean Medical Center, Route 72, Manahawkin, NJ or in memory of Grace.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019