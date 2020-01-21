|
Grace Ann Senerchia-Mattioli
Howell - Grace, 68, of Howell, passed away on January 21, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Gina and Generoso Senerchia.
Grace was pre-deceased by her husband and best friend in 2014. She was the proud mother of 3 sons, Joseph of Ocean Grove, Anthony and his wife Stephanie of Howell, and Frank of Howell. She is also survived by her sister Maria Iadanza, many loving nieces and nephews and 2 grandchildren, Isabella and Zoe.
Family and friends may visit the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Saturday from 4-6 PM for a Memorial Gathering.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020