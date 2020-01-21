Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Howell - Grace, 68, of Howell, passed away on January 21, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Gina and Generoso Senerchia.

Grace was pre-deceased by her husband and best friend in 2014. She was the proud mother of 3 sons, Joseph of Ocean Grove, Anthony and his wife Stephanie of Howell, and Frank of Howell. She is also survived by her sister Maria Iadanza, many loving nieces and nephews and 2 grandchildren, Isabella and Zoe.

Family and friends may visit the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Saturday from 4-6 PM for a Memorial Gathering.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
