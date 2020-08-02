Grace Blauvelt
Wall - Grace Marie Blauvelt nee Tedeschi, 99, of Wall Township passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, July 30. Grace was born in Newark, NJ, the eldest of 5 children, and first-generation Italian American. She graduated from West Side High School in Newark and attended the Juilliard School of Music where she majored in piano. After Juilliard, Grace attended Columbia University where she received her BS and MA degrees. At Columbia University, Grace met Stephen Yuery Blauvelt, Jr., the love of her life and husband of 69 years. They built their first home in Wall Township where they had their children and went on to build a wonderful life together. Grace was blessed to live a full and joyful life. She was a first-grade teacher at Shark River Hills Elementary School where she taught for over 30 years. As a talented pianist, she taught piano to many students throughout the years. She was an avid golfer, winning many awards playing in local LPGA tournaments. Grace was a member of the Spring Lake Garden Club, Women's Club, Book Club and other service organizations. She was also a lector for many years at St. Rose Church in Belmar, NJ. She most notably worked with her husband to establish the first public library in Wall Township. Grace had many hobbies and cherished friends. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, swimming, baking blueberry muffins and traveling overseas with her husband to visit family and friends. Above all, Grace was passionate about her family. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Y. Blauvelt, Jr.; loving mother to Stephen Y. Blauvelt, III and his partner Deanna Driscoll of Toms River, NJ, Grace M. Ferriter of East Weymouth, MA and daughter-in-law Linda Blauvelt of Old Bridge, NJ; dear sister to Marie D'Innocenzio of Berkeley Heights, NJ and Anita Iannacone of Basking Ridge, NJ; beloved grandmother to Robert Ferriter, Jr. and his wife Esther of Boston, MA, Ashley Restaino and her husband Alan of Old Bridge, NJ, Ryan Ferriter of Quincy, MA, Amanda Blauvelt of Burlingame, CA, and Stephen Ferriter and his wife Rory of Dedham, MA; and loving great-grandmother to Lily Restaino and Mia Ferriter. She also has cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Grace was predeceased by her brother Victor Tedeschi and sister Olga Tedeschi. Grace's brilliance, generosity, elegance, love and kindness will be missed. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at St. Rose of Lima Church, Belmar. Committal will be private. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.