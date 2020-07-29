Grace Carroll
Spring Lake - Grace Carroll, 92, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 25, 2020. Grace was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 25, 1927. She graduated from Holy Family Academy in Bayonne, Seton Hall University, magna cum laude, and Princeton Theological Seminary with a Master's Degree in Theology, cum laude.
Grace embraced the importance of education, faith, family and hard work. For over thirty years, Grace was an executive at New York Bell Telephone Company, in New York City. Upon retirement, she transitioned to her second career, as a religious education teacher at St. Rose High School, Belmar. Grace inspired educators and students alike with her love of learning and theology.
Grace was a woman of deep rooted and constant faith. She was a daily communicant at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake and St. Mark Church, Sea Girt. Grace volunteered tirelessly for both churches. At St. Catharine Church, Grace had been a CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister to hospitalized parishioners at Jersey Shore Hospital, Meals on Wheels provider, and RCIA instructor. At St. Mark Church, Grace led the Social Concerns Committee, where her care impacted many.
Grace enjoyed the beach, boardwalk and South End pool in Spring Lake. She had a passion for gardening, photography, reading, traveling the world, and watercolor painting. Grace will be remembered and treasured for her friendship, wisdom and wit. Grace had a truly wonderful life, living independently in her welcoming home on Salem Ave, Spring Lake, where she happily tended to her beautiful garden.
Grace was predeceased by her loving parents, Mary Agnes Wittnebert and Joseph John Carroll, and her devoted brother, Joseph M. Carroll. Aunt Grace is survived by her caring nephews and nieces: Joseph and wife, Suzanne Carroll of Cranbury, and Spring Lake, NJ; Nancy Carroll McDaniel of Charlottesville, VA; Lynn and husband, Sean Looney of Annapolis, MD and Avon, NJ; Robert Carroll and wife, Laurie Carroll Sorabella of Virginia Beach, VA.
Aunt Grace is survived by her adoring grand nieces and nephews: Madeline Carroll, M.D. and husband, Cameron Cassedy; Joseph Carroll, Esq. and wife, Madelyn Krezowski, Esq.; Gregory Carroll; Victoria Carroll; Zoe McDaniel; Reilly McDaniel; Brendan Looney; Margaret Looney; Quinn Carroll; Travis Carroll; Haven Flora Carroll; and precious great-grand- nephew, Clifford Cassedy. Grace leaves behind her beloved cousin, Joan and husband Richard Tarrant of Richmond, VA; and dear sister-in-law, Joan Carroll of Spring Lake.
At the request of Grace, there will not be a visitation. Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake in the future. Neary Quinn Funeral Home: 39 South Street Manasquan, NJ 08736 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 in memory of Grace Anne Carroll.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com