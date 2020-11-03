Grace D. Politano
Ponte Vedra - Grace D. Politano, 81, of Ponte Vedra, Florida passed away October 27, 2020 at McGraw Hospice Care. She was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Kearny before moving to Edison where she lived for many years raising her family, later settling in Florida in 1992.
Grace was a woman of incredible strength and love. She was an amazing mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family playing games, having meals, and traveling to Biloxi. Grace was always present for her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, shows and competitions. Her sense of humor and smile were contagious. She was an inspiration to everyone around her and was loved by all who knew her.
Grace was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Joseph, "Joe" Politano; her mother, Grace Ruane and two brothers, Joey and Eddie Iverson. She is survived by her loving children Denise and husband Mark Kaminski of Howell, NJ; Darlene and husband James Bohn of Howell, NJ; Joe and wife Kathy Politano of Ponte Vedra, FL; Her adoring grandchildren John , Angela, Jennifer, Kristin, Jimmy, Maria, Dana, Kyle and Michael; Nine adorable great grandchildren Hayley, Shane, Aubree, Michael, Blake, Carter, Emily, Rylee and Chloe; sister Mary Oliverie; sister-in-law Marie Iverson. As well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with her funeral service to follow. Inurnment will take place at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. In lieu of flowers donations in Grace's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 Highway 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com