|
|
Grace DeLoskey Hourihan
Matawan - Grace DeLoskey Hourihan died peacefully at her daughter's home on late Wednesday evening May 8. She was comforted by those who she loved and those who loved her.
Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1928 to the late Albert DeLoskey and Margaret Mary Carden DeLoskey, Grace Mary was the 11th of 14 children. Grace moved to New Jersey with her sisters and brothers when she was 13. She developed a lifetime friendship with Jean Krziemienieski Fierro and with her cousins Gert Carey Miller and Ann Carey Valler.
Grace graduated from Matawan High School in 1947. She met her loving husband Jeremiah E. Hourihan St., a returning home World War II Marine, during her senior year of high school. They married in 1948 and were married almost 66 years before Jerry's death in 2014.
Grace was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Kathy Hourihan, and her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Bruce Quinn, all of Matawan. She cherished her grandchildren Meghan (Christian) Kennedy, Jeremiah (Jennifer) Hourihan, and Lisa (Tom) Stetler. Grace was proud to share that she had six great-grandchildren: Jarrett and Kylie Hourihan, Sydney and Bo Kennedy and David and Olivia Stetler. Grace forever grieved the loss of her grandson Brian Quinn, who died in 2012.
Grace is also survived by her sisters Jane DeLoskey Martin and Claire DeLoskey and her sister-in-law Jean Horniacek and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers: Robert, Richard and Albert and eight sisters Margaret Mary, Ruth, Anna, Helen, Louise, Jean, Rose and Barbara. Losing both her parents at an early age, Grace's sisters and brother remained together as a family to honor their parents' wishes.
Grace is a communicant of St. Clement Church in Matawan. She had great devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and held her Rosary Beads until her last day.
Grace's family appreciates the kindness of friends and family as well as the compassionate care of Visiting Nurses Association Hospice.
Visitation will be held at the Waitt Funeral Home, Rt. 79 in Morganville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13 and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Clement's in Matawan at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 followed by internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport. "In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Visiting Nurses Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main St. - Suite D-1, Holmdel,NJ 07733". To post an online condolence, please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019