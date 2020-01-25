|
Grace Elizabeth (Bomberger) Mulligan
Point Pleasant - Grace Elizabeth (Bomberger) Mulligan
age 95, of Point Pleasant, NJ passed away on January 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. She was born and raised in Harrisburg, PA. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated as a Registered Nurse, in 1945, from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing . She served as a US Cadet Corps Nurse at McGuire Veteran's Hospital in Richmond, VA during WWII.
She met her husband, Frank, while working in Obstetrics at the Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, NJ. They moved to Point Pleasant in 1951 and were the owners of the Wholesale and Retail business: Mulligan's Craft Supply. She worked as a substitute School Nurse in the Point Borough School system in the late1960's and early '70's and was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks Ladies Auxiliary. Her love of pets, and all of God's animal creatures, was life long. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Joseph Mulligan, in 2010 and by her beloved son, Glen Frank Mulligan, in 1999. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Ruth Mulligan White of Point Pleasant. She was the daughter of Ruth (Stauffer) and Clyde Gingrich Bomberger. At the request of the family, all services were private. Interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle, NJ. Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home in Point Pleasant Beach was in charge of arrangements. Memorial Contributions can be made in her honor to the animal rehabilitation and sanctuary: Popcorn Park Zoo,
1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020