Grace Elizabeth Shlala
Benicia - Grace Elizabeth Shlala passed away the evening of June 25, 2019. Grace was born on March 17, 1934 in West Orange, New Jersey. She will be sorely missed.
Calling Benicia California her home since 1985 she was a longtime member of the Benicia Lutheran Church. She is survived by Robert her husband of 63 years, her son Robert Shlala Jr, daughter Laurie Shlala, grandchild Philip DiNuzzo and stepsister Margie Frascino. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Shlala and her sister Lillian Standard.
Grace's memorial will be held in California at the Benicia Lutheran Church. The interment is at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, New Jersey on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019