Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Grace Jannucci Conover

Grace Jannucci Conover Obituary
Grace Jannucci Conover

Long Branch - Grace Jannucci Conover passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, to Louis Jannucci & Anna Vitale Jannucci, Grace and her 5 sisters attended local schools before moving to Long Branch, NJ in 1945. Grace graduated from Long Branch High School, Class of 1946. She held a wide array of careers. She was Executive Secretary for Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, before pursuing her love of cosmetology. She also held positions in NYC where she met her late husband Harry T. Conover. Grace and Harry celebrated over 50 years of marriage and together had two children, Robert and Janice.

Grace was active in the Pro-life Movement. She was President of the Jersey Shore Chapter of Our Lady of Fatima organizing vigils in parishes throughout the county. She promoted and participated in pilgrimages to The Vatican, Lourdes France and Fatima, Portugal. Grace was a true artist who loved to paint, draw and sing. She had a passion for restoring religious artifacts and refurbishing antique furniture.

Grace is predeceased by her husband Harry T. Conover. Surviving are her son Robert Conover, her step-grandson Joshua Goellner, wife Hannah and step-greatgranddaughter Marley; daughter Janice Conover-Colangelo, her son-in-law Richard, granddaughter Lisa Colangelo-Chiera, her husband Ryan and great-grandson Noah James. She is also survived by her sisters Dr. Gloria Jannucci and Philomena King, God-Daughter Anna Cifers, God-Son Phillip Agrios, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael's Church. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019
