Grace Long
Highlands - Grace J Long, age 89, of Highlands died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel, NJ. Mrs Long was born in Rumson she lived in Middletown and Highlands. She is the daughter of the late Ernest C. and the late Agnes (Shea) Hallam.
She was employed by Woolworths in the Pet Dept and later at King James Care Center Of Middletown as a housekeeper. She was a Past President of the River Plaza Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her husband Norman, a sister Dorothy Wilson, and her parents Ernest C. and Agnes.
She is survived by one daughter: Patricia and John Morgan and three sons: Norman E. and Joanne Long, William and Arleen Long and Daniel and Jamie Long, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call at the John P. Condon Funeral Home in Leonardo on Sunday from 2-5pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11am.
The burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019