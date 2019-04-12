Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Grace Long

Grace Long Obituary
Grace Long

Highlands - Grace J Long, age 89, of Highlands died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel, NJ. Mrs Long was born in Rumson she lived in Middletown and Highlands. She is the daughter of the late Ernest C. and the late Agnes (Shea) Hallam.

She was employed by Woolworths in the Pet Dept and later at King James Care Center Of Middletown as a housekeeper. She was a Past President of the River Plaza Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is predeceased by her husband Norman, a sister Dorothy Wilson, and her parents Ernest C. and Agnes.

She is survived by one daughter: Patricia and John Morgan and three sons: Norman E. and Joanne Long, William and Arleen Long and Daniel and Jamie Long, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call at the John P. Condon Funeral Home in Leonardo on Sunday from 2-5pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11am.

The burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Remember
More Information
