Grace Mary Hess
Hazlet - Grace Mary Hess, 88, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Care One in Holmdel. She was born Grace Mary Hagerty om March 20, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up. After marriage, Grace and her husband, Frank, began their family in Brooklyn, before settling in Hazlet where they continued to raise their family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Grace (Shea) Hagerty, her beloved husband, Frank Joseph Hess, and her dear sisters, Agnes and Rosemary. Grace is survived by her loving children, Doreen Hess and her husband, Donald Lubowicki, of Florida, Frank Hess and his wife, Linda, of Browns Mills, Timothy Hess and his wife, Christina, of Hazlet, and Grace Jackson and Steve Ivory of Hazlet. She is also survived by her dear brother, Charles "Chuck" Hagerty and his wife, Kathleen, her cherished grandchildren, Taylor, Bennett, Vanessa, Donald, Brian, Carin, and Aaron, along with her adored great grandchildren and many special nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Grace will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 5th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM and Saturday morning, April 6th, time TBA, at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday morning, April 6th, time TBA, at St. Mary's Church, Middletown. Interment will follow at Green Grove Cemetery, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 4, 2019