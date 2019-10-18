|
|
Grace O'Leary
Cliffwood Beach - Devoted mother, Loving grandmother and Dear sister.
Grace Ellen O'Leary, 83, of Cliffwood Beach, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Frank & Marie Perricone, she resided in Hunterdon County for 46 years & retired from the Hunterdon State School after 21 years of service.
She later relocated to Cliffwood Beach, NJ, to reside with her sister and brother-in-law. While there, she enjoyed working as a bus aid with the Aberdeen School District for several years assisting young children in getting to and from school safely.
Grace is survived by her two sons Richard and Danny, five sisters, Rosie, Octavia, Dolores, Julie, and Francine, two brother-in-law's, Dominic and Michael, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
She was an awesome mother, lady, and friend, and will be loved, missed, and thought of every day for the rest of our lives.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Oct. 26th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, 376 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute. Thank you.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019