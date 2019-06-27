|
|
Grace Ruth Kondrup
Rumson - Grace Ruth Kondrup, 85, of Rumson, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Care one at King James in Atlantic Highlands. Born in Middletown, she resided in Fair Haven before moving to Rumson in 1962.
She was a graduate of Rumson High School. She was employed by AT&T for 34 years before retiring. She was a member of St. George's by The River Church in Rumson, the Telephone Co. Pioneers, The Humane Society of The U.S. and the Thoroughbred Association. She loved Atlantic City and was a diamond card holder. An avid football fan, she especially enjoyed cheering the NY Giants. She led a full life and enjoyed every minute of it.
She was predeceased by her parents Loretta (Brister) and Adolph Kondrup Sr., her sisters Gertrude Branson, and Vera Kennedy, and brothers George, Arthur, John, and Adolph Kondrup Jr. She will be greatly missed by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many great- nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews; as well as her loving companion William Schweitzer of many years. Even though she never had children of her own, it was often said of her she was like a mother to all of them.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019