|
|
Grace Sylvester
Berkeley Township - Betty Sylvester, 89, of the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Township, and formerly of Belmar, passed away on February 22, 2020. Born Grace Elizabeth Hamel in 1930 to Reginald and Grace Hamel, in North Arlington, New Jersey, she spent her life raising six children and working in the nursing field. She is survived by Maureen Schutz and her husband, Chuck, of Toms River, Georgine Stoner, Wall, William Madigan, Vero Beach, Fl, Joe Sciamarelli and wife Teri, many grandchildren and a bunch of lovely great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a much loved nephew, David Hamill, of Hampton Bays, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Charles Sylvester, and was tragically predeceased by two daughters, Linda MacLennan, in 1980, then Sally Madigan, in 2016.
Funeral arrangements were private and handled by Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020