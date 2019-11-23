|
|
Grace T. Warren
Hazlet - Grace T Warren, age 75, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she was raised in East Keansburg and resided in Hazlet for 55 years. Grace was an extremely hard worker, who started working at a very young age in her grandparents store. She then worked at Shop Rite before leaving to raise her family. After her family was grown she went to work for Ara Mark as a hostess before retiring. In life she enjoyed shopping, ceramics, craft shows, cooking, the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was predeceased last year by her husband Ken, who was the love of her life. She is survived by son Ken, daughter-in-law Helen, daughter Cherie, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Anthony and Lisa Warren, Dylan Warren, Ryan Warren, Hope and Rob Sia, Matthew Podolek, Nicholas Podolek and great grandson Lucas Warren.
Predeceased by parents Maryann and Albin Feigenwinter, step-father John Belus, sisters Maryann Tierney and Gail Cook, brothers Butch Feigenwinter, John Winters and Jimmy Belus. Also surviving are brother and sister-in laws: Nancy Masters, Donald(Dee) Warren, Ronald(Marialice) Warren, Janice Fellion, Bette(Frank) Reap, George Warren, Jacquelyn Senar, lan"Chinks"(Maryjane) Warren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 29, 2019 from 5-8pm at Laurel Funeral Home 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral gathering will be Saturday 9:30am at the funeral home with a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019