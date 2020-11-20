1/
Grace Veronica Berberich
Grace Veronica Berberich

Aberdeen - Grace Veronica Berberich, 77, of Aberdeen, NJ, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1943 before moving to Aberdeen.

Grace lived a full and happy life. She had many careers over her lifetime, including claims adjuster and grammar school teacher in NY. A true lover of life, Grace spent as much time a she could with her family in the happiest place on earth--Disney World. She was also a thrill seeker and would take trips with her family to Cedar Point: The Roller Coaster Capital of the World.

Grace had a warm demeanor and a great sense of humor. She loved to make people laugh, and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Surviving are her sister, Victoria Moran; nephews, Steven and Timmothy Haldeman, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Helen; sister Helen, and niece, Carol.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Mary Mother of God Church in Middletown on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a burial at Fair View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org/donate.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Mary Mother of God Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
