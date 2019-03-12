|
Gregory A. Dupignac
Copeland, FL - Gregory A. Dupignac, 73, of Copeland, FL, formerly of Toms River, died Friday, March 8 after a short illness. Greg was born in Teaneck, N.J., December 4, 1945 and raised in Bergen County graduating from Fort Lee High School in 1963. Greg attended the University of Tennessee before returning home to join his father in his real estate and insurance agency in Englewood Cliffs and then Toms River.
Greg relocated to Southwest FL where he eventually embraced the artist he always was. Greg managed several Naples art galleries before opening his own just off 5th Street South. For the past five years Greg lived in the Everglades where he was a highly-regarded photographer of the birds of South Florida being honored with one-man shows on both the East and West coasts.
Greg was predeceased by his parents, Frank J. and Elizabeth Dupignac and his brother-in-law, John Taber. He is survived by his brother, Frank J. Dupignac, Jr. and his wife, Arlene, of Toms River, his sisters Donna Ginsberg and her husband, Jay, of Doylestown, PA., Denise Taber of Toms River, Deborah Riber and her husband, Jeff, of St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces and nephews.
Greg is also survived by his good friend, Vanessa Barros, and the tight-knit Everglades Community of artists and environmentalists. He will be missed by all. Services are private. Greg volunteered at his local foodbank and contributions in his honor to the foodbank of your choice will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019